Shahbaz paralysed province by hindering welfare work: Pervaiz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N ticket-holder from NA-68 Ch Tanvir Ahmad Gondal and Ch Bashir Ahmad Gondal called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi at their residence here Tuesday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q along with their colleagues.

Chaudhry Tanvir contested election twice against Ch Wajahat Hussain.

Thanking the personalities joining the party, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that very soon we will give more surprises of political desertions and defections, more N-League leaders are also in contact with us, Shahbaz Sharif had not done any work other than creating obstructions; he paralysed the province by hindering every welfare work. He said that we all have to start welfare works again together; our party being ally of the government is fully supporting the government on every front. He said that Hussein Elahi had spread network of development works in his constituency, we are starting provision of Sui gas in Gujrat, establishing Rescue 1122 centres in Jalalpur Jattan and starting motorcycle ambulance service in narrow streets.

Afterwards, Ch Pervaiz Elahi led collective Dua for protection against coronavirus. He said that all of us firstly should seek Almighty Allah’s forgiveness; Pakistan has also been hit by this virus, scholars of every school of thought and minorities’ religious leaders all should offer collective prayer for riddance from this disease. He prayed that Almighty Allah protect Pakistan and the whole world from this disease.

Chaudhry Amjad Gondal, MPAs Abdullah Yousuf and Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, former Naib Nazim Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Khalid Asghar Ghural, Salim Khokhar, Malik Imtiaz Ahmad Goga, Syed Mohsin Ali Khan, Syed Hashim Ali Shah, Syed Abul Hassan Shah, Sahibzada Qurban Afzal, Sajjad Iqbal Butt, Ch Maqsood, Ch Razi Mehr, Ch Munir Ahmad, Ch Arif Lambardar, Ch Arshad Bhatti, Malik Muhammad Naeem, Ch Gul Shehzad Warraich, Mir Saquib and Mirza Usman were among other political leaders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, MNA Ch Salik Hussain has presented a gift of ethanol to Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi for sanitising the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present. Speaker Pervaiz Elahi thanked Salik Hussain for the gift.