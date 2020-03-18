SBP cuts interest rate by 75bps, disappoints markets

KARACHI: The central bank delivered the much-awaited interest rate cut on Tuesday — the first after almost four years — to support the country’s fragile economy that now also faces the threat of coronavirus, though the move failed to cheer the market which was betting on a bigger rate reduction.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50 percent.