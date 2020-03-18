Greece to restrict migrant camp movements in virus measure

ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday said it was placing migrant camps nationwide on a two-week shutdown to visitors to ward off the new coronavirus.

"Visits (to camps) by individuals and organisations are suspended for at least 14 days," the migration ministry said in a statement. "Entry will be allowed only to staff and there will be a compulsory temperature check for new arrivals," it said, adding that residents would be encouraged to limit their movements in and out of the camps.

Greece has progressively tightened restrictions on trade and public gatherings as the national death toll from the virus rose to four at the weekend. There are tens of thousands of asylum seekers in camps on the Greek mainland and islands near Turkey. Most of the camps are badly overcrowded and overfilling.

Hundreds more arrived this month after Turkey announced it would no longer stop people from attempting to reach the EU, leading to days of chaos at the Greek border. A number of migrants have told Turkish authorities and rights groups that they were stripped and beaten by armed men on the Greek side of the border. Athens has consistently denied using undue force in guarding its borders.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said it had spoken to 21 asylum seekers who said "Greek security forces and unidentified armed men (had) detained, assaulted, sexually assaulted, robbed, and stripped asylum seekers and migrants, then forced them back to Turkey."

The group also criticised a decision by Athens to suspend new asylum applications until April and summarily deport those arriving in this month’s surge. On Monday, a six-year-old child died in a fire that broke out in a container housing asylum seekers at the migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Tuesday said the death was "another tragic illustration of the urgent need to improve safety and sanitary conditions on Aegean islands."

"Greek authorities must act now to prevent other tragedies and plan swift decongestion of the islands," she said. The Greek migration ministry hastily opened two camps on the mainland for hundreds of new arrivals on the islands.

On Tuesday, the ministry said all schooling and other indoor activities at the camps would be interrupted for the duration of the virus measures. Health warnings will be announced twice daily in Arabic, Farsi, English, French, Greek and other languages depending on nationalities of migrants in each camp, the ministry said.