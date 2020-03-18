Masks, gloves don’t stop coronavirus spread

Wearing masks and gloves as a precaution against coronavirus is ineffective, unnecessary for the vast majority of people, and may even spread infections faster, experts said on Tuesday.

While near-total lockdowns have been imposed in Italy, Spain and now France, the World Health Organisation’s advice has remained unchanged since the start of the global outbreak: wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and keep your distance.

The WHO says it is advisable to wear a protective mask in public if you suspect you are infected or someone you are caring for is, in which case the advice is to stay home whenever possible.

"There are limits to how a mask can protect you from being infected and we’ve said the most important thing everyone can do is wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face, observe very precise hygiene," said WHO’s emergencies director Mike Ryan.

The advice is all the more urgent given the WHO’s estimate that health workers worldwide will need at least 89 million masks every month to treat COVID-19 cases. There are already shortages of masks for medical professionals around the world, a problem that could get worse as the pandemic drags on.

But the message about masks hasn’t reached everyone. "I’m surprised to see through the window in my ministry lots of people in the street wearing masks when that doesn’t correspond to our recommendations," French health minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.

Mariam, 35, told AFP that she was wearing a mask because she has an elderly mother. "Just in case," said Mariam, who was also sporting latex gloves. Mariam, who didn’t want to give her last name, she said she got her mask from "a friend’s mother who works in a hospital". As well as hoovering up stocks sorely needed by medical professionals, experts say masks can give people who wear them a false sense of security.