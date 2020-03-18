close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
AFP
March 18, 2020

Marseille defender Sakai has ankle surgery: club

Sports

MARSEILLE: Marseille’s Japanese defender Hiroki Sakai has undergone ankle surgery and will be out of action for up to eight weeks, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. Japan international Sakai was ordered to rest completely for two weeks before starting a course of physio following Monday’s surgery, the club added. The absence of the 29-year-old will have no impact on club fortunes for now, with football in France suspended until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

