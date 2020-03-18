Comments sought on plea challenging probe against Shikarpur SSP

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the advocate general of the province to file comments on a petition against the initiation of an inquiry against Shikarpur SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition against the initiation of an inquiry against senior superintendent of police by the Sindh government.

Petitioner Mansoor Ahmed submitted that the government had ordered the probe without the consent of the provincial police chief. He requested the court to set aside the notification as unlawful.

Advocate General Salman Talibuddin submitted that the departmental inquiry had been initiated against the SSP, but no FIR had been registered against him so far. He requested time to file comments on the petition.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the provincial law officer to submit comments on the petition by April 1, and in the meantime it extended the interim stay restraining the government from taking any coercive action against the SSP.