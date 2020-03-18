IGP Mahar issues health advisory to cops across province

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has issued an advisory to the police force across the province about the safety measures related to the coronavirus threat.

“I hope you are fully aware of the menace of coronavirus and are fully prepared to deal with this challenge,” he said. The Sindh police chief said it was the responsibility of the supervisory officers to ensure that the police personnel serving under their command were not made vulnerable to coronavirus infection and that adequate measures were taken to protect them and all cops deployed in their jurisdictions.

IGP Mahar said this in a communiqué issued to all additional IGs and deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of the Sindh police. “It must be kept in mind that the traditional practices of conducting affairs related to policing and management of human resources might involve presence of policemen in a large group at one place for briefing about their nature of responsibility or for orderly dispatch from police lines to their places of duty. However in present scenario such practices must be discontinued immediately.”

The Sindh police chief also asked them to follow the instructions strictly. The IGP said no large groups of police officers should gather for briefings, training or any other purpose. He instructed that briefings should be conducted in small group of less than 20 persons and that too by placing police personnel at a distance of three feet from each other. He said unnecessary meetings should be avoided, adding that most meetings should be done through conference calls or through messages on social media applications in groups.

“If any senior officers inspect or visit any police offices, drivers and support staff should not be allowed to come in. Only those officers should be allowed in the premises whose presence in unavoidable. They should wear masks and follow other preventive protocols too,” he instructed. “Biometric attendance should be discontinued till further orders.”

In the letter, the IGP stated that a schedule of meals should be prepared to avoid too many police personnel in cafeteria or mess in police lines and other places. He said parades, drills and other activities should be conducted in very small groups.

When policemen travel in busses, it should be made mandatory to provide sensitizers and they must be directed to wash their hands with soup properly before boarding the bus and after leaving the bus, he said.

“Policemen working in the offices should be encouraged to wear masks and wash hands,” he instructed. “Those showing symptoms of flue, high temperature and cough must be segregated, properly treated and looked after. Fumigation of frequently used places should be carried out on need bases.”

He instructed that briefing sessions of small groups of policemen should be arranged to create awareness about coronavirus and preventive measures, adding that instructions should be transferred in Urdu and Sindhi to all units for strict compliance.