Consultant sought for Dasu hydropower developments

KARACHI: The government is looking for a consultant to supervise management and construction of local area development schemes related to under-construction Dasu hydropower project located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was learnt on Tuesday.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is hiring a consultant for management and construction supervision of stage-I of Dasu hydropower project, a document said.

“The consultant will support Wapda in project preparation studies, preparation of detailed design, management and construction supervision for local area development schemes in the project area for which over $45 million have been allocated under the ongoing Dasu hydropower stage-I project,” it said. Dasu hydropower project would have total installed capacity of 4,320 megawatts of electricity with 12 generating units and is among the priority projects under the national water policy. The project will be completed in two stages – each stage having a generation capacity of 2,160MW. This is a run-of-the-river project being constructed by Wapda on River Indus upstream of Dasu town in Kohistan district. The federal government allocated Rs55 billion for the project in the budget of 2019/20.

At present, stage-I of the project is underway, while electricity generation from the project is expected to commence in 2024/25. Stage-I will contribute more than 12 billion units per annum to the grid. The stage-II will also provide another nine billion units to the system every year.

The World Bank is partially providing funds for construction of the stage-I of Dasu hydropower project to the tune of $588.4 million and partial credit guarantee of $460 million. Wapda is arranging the remaining funds from its own resources and with the sovereign guarantee of the government.

The World Bank said the project is a “high-risk-high reward” operation aimed at providing low cost non-carbon renewable energy.