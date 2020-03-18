US plans $850bln stimulus package to contain growing damage from coronavirus

Washington: The US President Donald Trump will ask Congress to approve a massive $850 billion emergency spending package to contain the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The measures are expected to include a payroll tax cut and $50 billion in aid to troubled US airlines hit hard by the near total shutdown in the travel industry, The Washington Post reported, citing four officials familiar with the matter.

The package, which is in addition to the $100 billion in spending directed at paid sick leave and expanded unemployment benefits already moving through Congress, surpasses the $700 billion emergency program known as TARP to save the banking system during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to present the proposal to Senate Republicans, the Post reported. Most economists agree the crisis calls for a massive response to flood the economy with cash to keep households and businesses afloat. The Federal Reserve has slashed the benchmark lending rate to zero, where it was during the 2009 global financial crisis. The Fed on Tuesday also unveiled a new credit facility to help households and business stay afloat. The program, authorized by the US Treasury, is aimed at commercial paper, which finances things like auto loans and home mortgages, a market that "has been under considerable strain in recent days as businesses and households face greater uncertainty in light of the coronavirus outbreak."

"By ensuring the smooth functioning of this market, particularly in times of strain, the Federal Reserve is providing credit that will support families, businesses, and jobs across the economy," the Fed said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US stocks rebounded on Tuesday, while equities elsewhere wobbled as governments and central banks scramble to try and calm the coronavirus panic. Oil prices drifted below $30 per barrel, and the dollar bounced back from heavy losses against the euro. European stock markets surged around five percent in early deals Tuesday before erasing their gains.

"As has been the case every time the European markets have tried to rebound, it is not going to be smooth sailing," noted Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex trading group. In a move meant to help tame the massive volatility in the markets caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the French bourse regulator on Tuesday banned short-selling in 92 top stocks for the day. Investors use short-selling to bet the market will fall, putting tremendous downward pressure on prices at a time when buying interest is virtually non-existent.

While governments and central banks attempt to soothe markets with massive stimulus pledges and interest rate cuts, more countries are going into lockdown to prevent the outbreak´s spread -- bringing the world economy juddering to a halt. There is a broad consensus that the disease, which has wiped trillions off market valuations, will cause a global recession, with the airline industry among the first in the firing line, leading company heads to plead for billions in state help to prevent them going under. The Italian government Tuesday said it intends to re-nationalise the bankrupt former national carrier Alitalia under an emergency economic rescue package. "Drastic measures by the Federal Reserve and other central banks have failed to appease markets, with investors still running towards the exit door of risk assets as governments step up their radical measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak," said National Australia Bank´s Rodrigo Catril.

The Philippines became the first country to shut down its stock market as the country goes into lockdown, and the bourse will be closed until further notice. Sydney´s stock market closed up 5.8 percent Tuesday, a day after crashing 9.7 percent in its worst day on record. But after an early advance, the rest of Asia swung in and out of positive territory through the day. Tokyo ended up 0.1 percent after a roller-coaster session, Hong Kong added 0.9 percent and Mumbai rose 0.7 percent, while Bangkok was slightly higher. But Shanghai slipped 0.3 percent, while Jakarta sank more than four percent. Seoul, Taipei and Singapore were all down.

"The message from markets is that as much as monetary stimulus is a welcome move, lowering the price of borrowing and increasing liquidity are not enough," added analyst Catril.

"The required COVID-19 measures are hampering the global economy and with activity grinding to a halt, governments need to step in and provide support. Markets are crying out for more fiscal backing." Heads of the Group of Seven leading economies pledged on Monday to "do whatever it takes" to protect the economy, while US President Donald Trump acknowledged the world´s largest economy "may be" headed into recession.