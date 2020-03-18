Well done

Over the last two decades, Sindh has faced natural disasters and calamities. And there was little effort by the Sindh government at the time. Like other countries of the world Pakistan is suffering from Covid-9 and more cases have been reported in Sindh. The timely steps taken by CM Sindh to cope with the Covid-19 should be appreciated.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal