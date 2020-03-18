close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 18, 2020

Well done

Newspost

 
March 18, 2020

Over the last two decades, Sindh has faced natural disasters and calamities. And there was little effort by the Sindh government at the time. Like other countries of the world Pakistan is suffering from Covid-9 and more cases have been reported in Sindh. The timely steps taken by CM Sindh to cope with the Covid-19 should be appreciated.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

Latest News

More From Newspost