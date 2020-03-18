Employment issues

Unemployment has become the number one problem of Pakistan. We can see that many people, no matter what their education, are idle because they are not getting any jobs. Parents spend a huge amount of money on their children’s education, but jobs are very rare. The government is not taking any action on the unemployment problem in Pakistan because they are very busy with other things. Deserving candidates do not get jobs.

The first thing to do to reduce unemployment in Pakistan is proper planning by the government of Pakistan. The education system of Pakistan should also be well managed. Jobs should be given purely on merit.

Maleeha Shoaib

Rawalpindi