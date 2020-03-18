Going viral

The federal government, which concedes it is desperately short of funds to cope with the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus which has now infected at least 215 people in the country, has surprisingly allocated a generous grant of Rs42.79 million to create a digital media wing at the Ministry of Information. This wing will focus on defending government decisions, promoting its image and countering misleading reports. A team of 23 headed by a general manager will run this wing. It should be noted that the federal government already has at its command the massive network of Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan to manage news it wishes to disseminate.

Right now, we would expect that any available resources are diverted to meet virus-related expenses. While the IMF has said it will not consider expenditures made on treating the virus to be a part of the deficit, so far Pakistan’s management of the problem has raised many questions. The decision to ‘quarantine’ hundreds at Taftan after they crossed over from pilgrimage in Iran has backfired badly. Cases among pilgrims from Taftan just keep on rising. It is quite obvious, as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has emphatically stated, that quarantine arrangements at Taftan were dismal, with returning pilgrims housed in close proximity in cramped spaces. For now, while 736 persons sent from Taftan to Punjab have been tested, there have been only 5 positive results. Questions are now increasingly being raised about such an anomaly in Punjab. Needless to say, we need answers. But more than that we need transparency and clear openness on the part of the federal and provincial governments. For now, it is unfortunate that the Punjab and federal governments have failed to live up to the standards f transparency that are needed during what seems will be a serious and lengthy trial for all of us.

At the meeting PM Imran Khan held on Monday with senior government officials and the four chief ministers, the negative impact being felt by the economy – with shopping centres emptying out and companies in some cases having to dismiss workers due to a lack of clients – was also discussed. The mass buying of goods meanwhile threatens to send prices soaring. Already, the Lahore High Court has asked why there is a shortage of hand sanitisers and masks and why prices have been inflated in some cases by 100 percent. Our priority must be to set up mechanisms to treat patients by ensuring hospitals are properly equipped with sufficient ventilators and other equipment. There are suspicions and reports that this is not currently the case. Also, it would be inhumane to leave medical staff unprotected. They need proper masking equipment and protective gear. If they are not offered this, how can they be expected to treat the hundreds of corona cases already in the country or the still larger number which is expected over the coming days with health officials complaining that people are still failing to observe quarantine or keep away from crowds?