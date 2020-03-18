SBP cuts interest rate by 75bps; disappoints market

KARACHI: The central bank delivered a much-awaited interest rate cut on Tuesday — the first after almost four years — to support country’s fragile economy that now also faces threat of coronavirus, though the move failed to cheer the market which was betting on a bigger rate reduction.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to cut the policy rate by 75 basis points to 12.50 per cent. “The decision reflected the MPC’s view that the outlook for inflation has improved in light of the recent deceleration in domestic food prices, significant decline in consumer price expectations, sharp fall in global oil prices, and slowdown in external and domestic demand due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the bank said in a statement.

“Average headline inflation is expected to remain within the SBP’s 11-12 per cent forecast in FY20, before falling to the medium-term target range of 5-7 somewhat earlier than previously forecast.”

The SBP said real interest rates are appropriate on a forward-looking basis to achieve the 5-7 per cent medium-term inflation target.

“The MPC also decided to make the interest rate corridor symmetric around the policy rate, in line with international best practices.”

The central bank cut the policy rate after May 2016. The interest rate has increased 725 basis points since January 2018. But the 75 bsp cut was smaller than many expected, indicating uncertainty at the central bank over how serious a threat the coronavirus poses to the already struggling economy.

Many analysts had predicted that the SBP would cut rate by at least 200 bsp, and they expressed dismay at the central bank’s decision. “We badly need fiscal support for masses, consumption is going to be hit because people are now sitting home for an indefinite period, hotels are closed, airlines are going down, malls cinemas and markets are closing down, then what will we achieve to keep rate so high,” said Khurram Schezad, a senior analyst.

Governor Reza Baqir, defending the rate cut decision, said every central bank sees its country’s economic condition. “The developed economies have much room. However, emerging markets are more careful in taking action,” he said. “We should not compare our economic environment with developed economies. We have no competition with US Fed.”

The central bank, however, also revised down its growth projection to 3 per cent from 3.5 per cent for the current fiscal year, while expecting a modest recovery next year “provided that the spillover impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global trade and financial markets is moderate and short-lived”.

Governor Baqir said temporary economic refinance facility has been allowed for all sectors, including exports and domestic manufacturing industries at seven per cent.

“However, exporters will continue to enjoy lending under long term financing facility at six per cent,” Baqir told media. “Prior Covid-19 the national economy was improving. The investors who were planning projects prior the coronavirus outbreak can reconsider to avail project financing at the lower rate.”

The SBP governor said the economic fundamentals remain strong. Foreign exchange reserves increased to $12.76 billion as of end-February 2020 – an increase of $5.48 billion from $7.28 billion at end-June 2019. The actual improvement in the country’s external position is much larger, given the sizeable reduction in SBP’s forward liabilities of $5.20 billion during the same period.

The SBP governor said the interest rate cannot control coronavirus spread. “People are not going out due to present interest rate but there is fear of epidemic.”

The SBP said the virus outbreak has reduced external and domestic demand, while increasing risk aversion and uncertainty about the future. “At the same time global oil prices have plummeted, which, if sustained, should help lower domestic inflation and improve the current account.”

The SBP warned that the government could face challenges in achieving revenue targets for this year, “especially if there are disruptions in economic activity, and may require increased expenditures in health and social sectors to cushion the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic”.