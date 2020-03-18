UK sets up body to monitor foreign spies

LONDON: The government has established a cross-Whitehall body to monitor the threat to Britain from foreign spies, it has been disclosed.

The Joint State Threats Assessments Team (JSTAT) was set up in 2017 in response to the growing threat of espionage and subversion by foreign powers. Its existence has only now been disclosed publicly by Home Secretary Priti Patel in the face of what she described as “sustained and hostile activity” aimed at threatening UK national security.

She said the decision had been taken to maximise its utility to the wider national security community, while enabling greater engagement with outside organisations such industry and academics.

Like the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, JSTAT reports to a governance board made up of senior officials from the intelligence agencies and other investigation by NAB.” Condemning the detention of the Editor-in-Chief in the “strongest possible terms”, Khan said he had no doubt he (Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman) will soon be freed by courts and the bogus case against him will also be dismissed.

“There can be no compromise on freedom of expression. No society can progress and no government can truly command respect within the international community if it seeks to gag or harass its media,” Khan said.

“NAB should be stopped by courts from detaining without, at least prima facie reliable, admissible evidence justifying a short period of detention and this should not be extended beyond 14 days. If this test is not met and/or the accused has been appearing before NAB and if there is no real prospect of absconding, immediate release should be ordered.”

He said NAB detentions for interrogation must be stopped by the Parliament without delay. “The Treasury benches and all opposition political parties should as a start unanimously and without further loss of time, at least pass a resolution in the National Assembly and the Senate, pending agreement on what NAB reforms should be included in a new bill, condemning such arbitrary detention of anyone facing NAB investigation,” Khan concluded.