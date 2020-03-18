IGP briefed on terror financing cases

PESHAWAR: The coordination meeting related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan was held here on Tuesday with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

The DIGs of Special Branch, Operations, Counter-Terrorism Department, deputy director, Federal Investigation Agency, assistant collector, Customs, assistant director, Anti-Narcotics Force and other officers attended the meeting. The IGP was briefed about the overall status of terror financing cases registered so far. The chair was also informed about the registered terror financing cases, challenged cases, arrests made and the number of convicts.

The IGP was told about the action taken against narco money and extortion money being provided to proscribed organizations. He was briefed about the cases registered in light of the reports received from other institutions and the accused arrested. The meeting also reviewed the SIMs used in extortion cases especially from Afghanistan and stressed the need for mutual legal assistance from government-to government and sharing the information about the SIMs used for this purpose.

The meeting discussed tightening the noose around the necks of terror financing elements especially involved in smuggling, narcotics, Hundi and extortion. The IGP termed the performance of CTD and other institutions encouraging and called for more coordination and concerted efforts.