KPPSC postpones interviews

PESHAWAR: As a preventive measure against spread of coronavirus and in pursuance of instructions of the provincial government, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has decided to postpone interviews scheduled to be held from March 18 to March 31, 2020. Vistors have been advised not to visit KPPSC Office during the mentioned period.

An official communiqué said that all necessary information were available on KPPSC website: www.kppsc.gov.pk. In case of inquiry of urgent nature, it said that the candidates should contact on telephone numbers given on KPPSC website.