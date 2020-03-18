Khanpur Dam spillways open again

HARIPUR: The reservoir of Khanpur Dam was filled to the maximum conservation level forcing the authorities concerned to spill out surplus water for the second time during the current week, sources said here on Tuesday.

The dam officials had lifted the gates of spillways for the first time during this season on March 12, and 6600 cusecs of surplus water was drained out, sources

said.

To avoid any emergency and harm to the dam's structure and populated areas downstream on the sides of Haro River, the Khanpur Dam officials opened the spillways at around 4 pm on Tuesday, for lowering the water level down to 1980 feet from the current level of 1981.85 ft.

According to official sources privy to the daily record-keeping, the inflow of water in the reservoir was recorded as 1216. 24 cusecs and the level was 1981.85 ft against the maximum conservation level of 1982 ft.

The total outflow from the main canal for municipal and agriculture purposes was recorded as 135.18 cusecs yesterday, sources added.