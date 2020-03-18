20 POs arrested in crackdown

MANSEHRA: The local police claimed to have arrested 20 proclaimed offenders wanted in the murder, attempted murder and other heinous crimes during a crackdown launched earlier this month. “We have not only arrested outlaws but have also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the ongoing crackdown,” Sadiq Baloch, the district police officer, told reporters on Tuesday. He said the crackdown, which was launched under the National Action Plan across the district, was still in progress. The official said as many as 213 snap checking raids had been carried out so far and seven rifles, 54 pistols, four guns were seized and 55 people booked under the Arms Ordinance. "We confiscated around 60 kg of hashish and arrested several narcotics peddlers,” said the official. He added an operation against illegal minibus terminals was underway as well across the district.