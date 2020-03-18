Officials designated for health emergency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Committee chairperson has designated Mutahir Zaib, Amjid
Khan, Riaz Mehsud, Adil Siddiq, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Zaheerul Islam and Javed Marwat, commissioners Mardan, Peshawar, Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Hazara and
Dera Ismail Khan, respectively as officers on special duty for health emergency.
The step was taken under section 6(3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health (Surveillance and Response) Act, 2017 for the administrative division under their control. It was notified by Health Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
