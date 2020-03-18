Protests continue against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang, Geo and The News staged protest outside their offices here Tuesday to register anger at the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and disrupting transmission of Geo TV.

Led by Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah and former President Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) Arshad Aziz Malik, the protesters assembled in the Khyber Super Market on Bara Road and raised slogans against the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in violation of law.

Carrying banners and placards in support of their demands, the protestors asked the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and restore Geo transmission at its original numbers. Speaking on the occasion, Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah said it was the right of people to know the facts for which the journalists had always rendered sacrifices.

He recalled that the previous governments had also pressured the media houses owners for highlighting the truth but they never succeeded. He said the media workers had been protesting against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last several days because the legal procedures were not followed in his case.

Syed Bukhar Shah said the media workers would draw future line of action if their genuine demands were not accepted. Arshad Aziz Malik said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and NAB arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case to bring his media group under pressure.

The ruling PTI, he said, was punishing the Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group to prevent him from highlighting the facts.

He claimed Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had never asked his reporters for any specific report but had been emphasizing the need for following journalistic norms before filing stories. Protests were also held in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

GHALLANAI: Journalists in Ghallanai held a meeting to condemn the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Scores of journalists attended the meeting which was chaired by Shah Nawaz Mohmand. They said the Jang Group had played a key role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level. The meeting said that the government would not be able to muzzle the press by taking such steps.

TAKHT BHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami leader and Kissan Board provincial president Rizwanullah condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.