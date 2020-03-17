Child dies in Greek migrant camp fire

ATHENS: A six-year-old child died Monday in a fire at a badly overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, officials said.

A local fire department official confirmed the incident to AFP as state TV ERT said the fire broke out in a container at the camp of Moria.

The channel said the child was a girl. Since the beginning of March, hundreds of people have arrived by sea on Greek islands near Turkey after Ankara said it would not prevent asylum seekers from travelling to the EU. There are already more than 37,000 asylum seekers in island camps originally built to house around 6,000.

Lacking space, Greek authorities in early March put over 450 migrants on a navy ship docked at the Lesbos port of Mytilene.