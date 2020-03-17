Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus spread

WARSAW: Poland on Monday suspended all domestic flights as part of sweeping measures to try and halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

The measure comes after the EU country banned entry for foreigners and suspended international flights from Saturday. Poland has so far registered 150 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including three deaths. The ban on domestic flights came as the health minister warned the country could see a spike in cases of the coronavirus, which is sweeping across Europe.

"We expect to reach 1,000 cases this week," Lukasz Szumowski said, urging Poles to limit their activities outside the home.

The domestic flight ban was confirmed by the prime minister´s office, who said the measure would be in place until further notice.

City streets across Poland were deserted as citizens worked from home and school universities and most shops were closed.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies and laundry services remained open as Poland imposed unprecedented containment measures, in line with other European nations.

Some 30,000 people have been placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine in Poland, including those who have returned from overseas or who have showed symptoms of COVID-19. Boy scouts, girl guides and ordinary citizens are helping housebound neighbours by doing their shopping or running essential errands.