close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 17, 2020

Sweden to send troops to Mali in special forces plan

World

AFP
March 17, 2020

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish government plans to send up to 150 soldiers to Mali to support a French military initiative combining special force troops from different countries.

"The government has decided to put a bill to parliament... for Swedish participation" in the joint unit, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The French initiative, named Operation Takuba, aims to get military special forces from several countries accompanying Malian troops into combat.

The large, mainly desert West African nation ended a militant occupation of key northern towns in 2013 with French help, but the extremists remain highly active and have moved farther south. "Swedish aid should consist of a helicopter-borne rapid reaction force of a maximum 150 men," the ministry stated. The Swedish government proposal is expected to win majority approval in parliament.

Latest News

More From World