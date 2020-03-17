Aim to privatise entities is to cut burden on national economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that the privatisation of state-run loss-making entities, their merger or giving them back to their respective departments was aimed at reduction in burden on the national economy.

The prime minister emphasised that the privatisation of state enterprises, burdening the government exchequer was in the national interest. He observed this during briefing given to him on capacity-building of the state enterprises being run under the Ministry of Industries.

He maintained the main objective to privatise state enterprises, their merger, or giving them back to respective departments was to reduce economic losses and enhance their performance and capacity.

Imran contended that the business community and the change management experts would be consulted in this process. He directed the Industries Division to expedite privatisation of approved state entities within the stipulated time.

The meeting was informed that there were a total of 38 organisations under the Industries Division and after privatisation of 13 entities and merger of ten others, nine of them would remain with the Division.