President Alvi arrives in Beijing on 2-day visit

BEIJING: President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President is accompanied by a Pakistani delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and senior officials.

The President was warmly welcomed by Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Changfu, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and other senior officials of the Chinese government and Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

A smartly turned out contingent of the People's Liberation Army presented guard of honour. The President will hold separate meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.

This is the President’s first visit to China, which is specifically aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China in their battle against Covid-19.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two iron brothers.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The two countries are joined together in an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests.

The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of shared future in the New Era.

Earlier talking at the Nur Khan Air Base Islamabad prior to his departure to China on a two-day official visit President Dr Arif Alvi said his visit to China was meant to express solidarity on Covid-19 epidemic and also learn from Chinese experience to effectively handle the situation.

"The way, China has fought the coronavirus is an example for the world and Pakistan would also like to get an input about it," the President said.

He said the visit was aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the government and the people of China while Beijing made resolute efforts to containing and dealing with the spread of Covid-19.