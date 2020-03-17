Indian SC takes suo motu notice of prisons’ overcrowding

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of overcrowding and infrastructure of prisons in country in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The court issued notice to DG Prison and chief secretary of all states and UTs, seeks their response by Mar 20 on steps taken for coronavirus spread, foreign media reported on Monday.

The apex court asked all states and UTs to depute responsible officer on Mar 23 who could assist court in matter. The court also took suo motu cognisance of conditions in remand homes where juveniles in conflict with law are lodged.

It said that some states have taken steps for COVID-19 pandemic but there are some states which have not taken appropriate measures. Mass gathering is big problem and it can become centre for spread of coronavirus, said the Supreme Court on overcrowding of prisons, adding that it will issue reasons on why it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter. “We need to formulate some guidelines and directions should be issued with respect to overcrowding of prisons in wake of coronavirus,” the supreme court concluded.