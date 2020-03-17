Health emergency imposed in Sindh, says Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information, Nasir Hussain Shah, has said ‘Health Emergency’ was declared in the entire province because the number of Coronavirus patients was rapidly increasing. It has now reached 150.

Talking to media persons here on Monday at the DC office, Sukkur, he said 76 Zaireen who had reached from Taftan were admitted to isolation units at the Labour Colony, Sukkur. He said 400 people were tested in Sukkur, out of which 40 were declared coronavirus positive.

He said of the 8,000 people who had returned from Iran, the authorities could only so far track and contact 1,500 people. He said of these, only 400 people were tested.

He said there is no shortage of test kits and the Sindh government has imported 10,000 kits for testing coronavirus and the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has informed people aboutit through his social media account.

Nasir Shah said on the directives of Sindh CM, appropriate action was being taken against the hoarders and profiteers selling necessary medicines, masks and at higher price. The provincial minister for information said it is primarily the federal government’s responsibility to screen passengers at borders and airports and ensure quarantine standards.

He said coronavirus has become a pandemic calling for responsible behaviour by the entire society, including business community, medical sector and the media. Nasir Shah advised people not to panic and adopt personal hygiene to protect against the disease.

On the occasion, an epidemiologist, Dr Abdul Bari advised the people to undertake regular washing of hands with soap, covering mouth while sneezing and coughing and avoid to shake hands as these steps are helpful to a large extent to save oneself from Coronavirus.

He said the viral disease mainly affects people with lower immunity and is only lethal to a very small segment of the population. Bari said flu and cough are not the symptoms of Coronavirus, advising people to exercise extreme caution in communicating with people with a history of travel from countries like China, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, KSA and Europe who are reporting large number of cases.