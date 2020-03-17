Coronavirus threat

Nadra, driving licence offices closed in Khyber district

By Ashrafuddin Pirzada

LANDIKOTAL: After the closure of Pak-Afghan border for 15 days, the authorities in Khyber district on Monday also closed down offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and driving licence for two weeks as a safety measure against the coronavirus threat. Official sources said that Nadra offices in Landikotal, Torkham border, Jamrud and Bara were closed till further orders.

They said the step was taken to stop the possible spread of coronavirus in the Khyber district. The police also shut down the office of driving licence in Shakas police station. DSP Malik Mazhar Afridi told The News that they had closed traffic police office till April 5. He said the step was aimed at minimising the chances of coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal Shamsul Islam along with his team visited Torkham border and inspected the health centre and isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients at the entry point from Afghanistan.