Anti-corona meeting in Lahore: Owners of marriage halls, cinemas, theatres urged to comply with ban

LAHORE: CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed chaired a meeting of owners of local marriage centres, cinemas and theatres to ensure preventive measures in the wake of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed and SP Security Bilal Zafar. The CCPO urged on the owners to give priority to national interests on personal interest. “Business can’t be more important than national interest. Coronavirus has ability of exponential spread. Once it outbreaks then control is almost impossible, warned the CCPO.

“Avoiding gatherings are essential for the health of people. There will be no relaxation, vowed the CCPO. The CCPO warned that corona’s threats are increasing day by day in Pakistan as in other countries of the world. “On such occasions one has to adopt collective thinking rather than individuality. Preventive measures against corona must be voluntarily observed,” he advised.

He said that currently, the government has imposed sanctions until April 7, however, sanctions may also be extended in any emergency. Zulfiqar Hameed pointed out that due to gravity of the situation even religious gatherings are being prohibited. “Avoiding social activitieswas the need of hour. He categorically cleared that restaurants also can’t hold wedding events.

“Be sure to comply with the ban on catering or else an FIR will be registered,” he warned. Addressing the meeting, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said that keeping in view the international situation, there was concern that the situation related to coronavirus could worsen.

“Talk about extending or withdraw of restrictions is not possible on this stage. Anyone who conducts social events unannounced will harm himself and others,” said the DIG. He made it clear that holding events in farmhouses was also prohibited.