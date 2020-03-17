PBA office-bearers call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Mian Amir Mahmood and Shakeel Masud, top office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.During the meeting, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Shahbaz Gill were also present, PM Office media wing said in a press release.