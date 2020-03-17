Court takes notice of un-availability of masks: Replies sought on shortage of masks, sanitizers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Monday took notice of unavailability of surgical masks and sanitisers in the market and summoned federal and provincial authorities in person for Tuesday (today).

Hearing a petition by Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique against unavailability of surgical masks in market due to coronavirus, the chief justice expressed his dismay over the government for not fixing prices of the masks.

The lawyer submitted that the citizens had been facing problem due to hoarding of the masks, sanitisers and profiteering by the traders. He said judicial magistrates and the police should be given powers to check prices of the masks.

He said there had been no mechanism on entry and exit points of the city to check the infected persons. The chief justice adjourned hearing and summoned the responsible federal and provincial authorities to explain their position.

On previous hearing, Punjab primary & secondary healthcare department had told the court that the government imposed a ban on hoarding and profiteering of surgical masks in wake of their demands following the coronavirus pandemic. It said FIRs were being registered against the hoarders and profiteers under Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 and other laws.