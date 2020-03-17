Public policy to counter Covid-19

The stark advantage of having globally recognized professionals in government has rarely been better exhibited than in the last several weeks as Dr Zafar Mirza has fulfilled his roles as the public health lead in this administration.

Dr Mirza’s measured and compassionate approach during the Covid-19 crisis is the work of an individual deeply invested in the field he has been charged to lead. Luckily, Dr Mirza has not been alone. Elected leaders in both Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shown that good, competent leadership in times of crisis continues to be a Pakistani strength as it has been in recent catastrophes and crises, such as the earthquake in 2005, the floods of 2010 and 2011, and the IDP crises of 2009, 2014 and 2015.

In Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has mobilized the full array of ministerial talent available to him – from Saeed Ghani to Murtaza Wahab to Azra Pechuho. Together, a coherent Sindh government has created both the public messaging momentum, as well as the functional preparation to try to manage Covid-19 damage. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has offered a textbook lesson in clear, cogent public communication that engenders confidence that the state is prepared to take on the responsibility of protecting the lives of citizens.

Sadly, what Covid-19 is teaching us is that even the best prepared and most capable nation-states are powerless in the face of an unprecedented public health crisis. As the numbers escalate sharply in Pakistan this week, the instructive statistics are those coming from countries like Iran, France and Italy. A massive public health calamity has already arrived. There are only two things left to do now. Tie our camel and trust in Allah.

At a March 3 cabinet meeting, exactly two weeks ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan made two important decisions that already have grave implications, and may have even deeper and graver ones in the days to come.

First, the prime minister expressed displeasure at the proactive manner in which Dr Zafar Mirza had flown to the Pakistan-Iran border, to personally oversee the handling of the quarantine of at-risk Pakistanis returning from pilgrimage in Iran. He cited health being a provincial subject as the basis for his critique of Dr Mirza.

Second, the prime minister presided over cabinet’s rejection of Dr Mirza’s proposal to import Rs760 million worth of emergency medical equipment deemed necessary to deal with Covid-19, or the ‘coronavirus’. Both decisions merit revisiting. The National Security Council meeting on March 13 would have been the best place for this revision, but it is never too late to correct course.

To tackle the Covid-19 crisis, like all countries, Pakistan will have to generate public policy that balances its efforts, and limited resources across four policy outcomes: First, to limit the spread of the disease and minimize mortality. Second, to protect the overarching capacity of the public health system and enable it to cater to the already under-serviced demand for primary, secondary and tertiary health. Third, to prepare for the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis on individuals, families and communities, and on the wider macroeconomic situation at large. And fourth, to find ways to reach a scientific solution to the Covid-19 crisis, including the search for R&D that delivers a vaccine and/or drugs to deal with Covid-19.

Thus far, the government has made some important and difficult decisions that have not received the support they merit. Shuttling Pakistani students and pilgrims from virus-affected areas in Iran and China was the unpopular but correct decision. The government needs to be supported in resisting cheap television ratings driven demands for free movement into the country. In the days to come, the NSC decisions to limit public gatherings, including school and wedding hall closures, will come under immense public pressure. Not only must the government be supported in upholding these measures, it must be pressured to do more to enforce social distancing. The only means of achieving the first policy goal – limiting infections and minimizing Covid-19 mortality – is social distancing.

The second policy goal is to keep our hospitals and clinics (both public and private) up and running, so that, for example, pregnant mothers can deliver babies safely, gunshot wounds can be tended to safely, extreme food poisoning and victims of car accidents can be catered to properly, and cancer patients can be offered chemotherapy or surgery safely.

In short, the public health system needs capacity to deal with the complexity of all the regular challenges it faces, as the number of infections of Covid-19 escalate dramatically. This requires, above all, capacity, which requires two things: money, and preparation. The cabinet must not only rescind its rejection of Dr Mirza’s proposal for Rs760 million in emergency medical equipment, but must acknowledge its mistake, and must approve a much larger package to immediately enhance the number of functional ventilators across all cities and towns in the country. Ventilators require electricity, and technicians and maintenance staff – an entire array of expenditure that must be designed and approved forthwith.

The third policy goal is to prepare for the economic shock of Covid-19. The depth of the economic crisis will exceed what happened globally in 2008-2009. There are five immediate decisions the government must make. First, it must not reduce gasoline prices, but instead use lower oil prices to pad its revenue (this will not play well on social media or television, but it is necessary to finance the remaining four decisions). Second, it must double the size of BISP payments. Third, it must revise monetary policy, with the specific intent of increasing small and medium sized business’ access to credit. Fourth, it must announce and enforce a no-layoffs policy for all businesses. Finally, it must identify the worst hit sectors (such as travel and tourism) and design large incentives that mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis – one that is expected to have at least two quarters’ worth of severe impact.

The final policy goal of finding a vaccine is as important as any of the other three. The Sindh government’s announcement of a prize for successful R&D in this regard was mocked by some. But hopefully Pakistan’s scientists, as besieged as they are by the stupidity, bigotry and short-sightedness that defines the public discourse, spend less time on Twitter and more in their labs. The federal government must work with the Higher Education Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology to design incentives for researchers.

Balancing and prioritizing between these four policy goals will be the most difficult test of Prime Minister Khan’s leadership. There are two cross cutting secret weapons he must now deploy – both being quite exclusive (one to him, the other to Pakistan).

The first secret weapon is PM Khan’s ability to dominate the public discourse. He must do so by jumping headlong into the Covid-19 conversation, and engaging the challenge in a visible and aggressive way as only he knows how. A massive public communications campaign is already three weeks overdue. He must begin now. From personal hygiene, to social distancing, to managing pressure on hospitals and clinics. Pakistan needs visible, aggressive leadership of the kind PM Khan excels at. It must be deployed now.

The second secret weapon is Pakistan’s geographic and strategic intimacy with China. China has successfully (and miraculously) fought off the first wave of Covid-19. No country will be entertained more readily in the sharing of lessons from Wuhan, and resources from all over China than Pakistan. The China-Pakistan relationship is now poised to deliver its most historic victory to the people of both countries: a joint fight (and inshaAllah) victory against Covid-19.

That is how to tie our camel. After that, we trust in Allah.

The writer is an analyst and commentator.