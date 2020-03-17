Racing in Britain to go behind closed doors

LONDON: Racing will go behind closed doors at all meetings in Britain from Tuesday, initially until the end of March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

The fixtures at Wetherby and Taunton will be the first in England to be staged without paying members of the public — a move that had been anticipated following a statement on Sunday evening.

A statement on Monday read: “Racing industry leaders have confirmed a plan to continue racing behind closed doors from tomorrow. Any fixtures that take place in England, Wales and Scotland, initially until the end of March, will take place without spectators and with restrictions on the number of attendees.”

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has called for “cool heads and calm reflection” as he refused to speculate on how or if the 2019-20 season will be completed.

Last Friday, the EFL put its competitions on hold until April 3 at the earliest. Since then there has been plenty of conjecture about what will unfold over the next few weeks and months with regard to its leagues.

But the EFL said in a statement on Monday morning it would be “inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested” ahead of a meeting on Wednesday for a further update.

Parry said: “These are indeed challenging times for the league, its clubs and the game as a whole. However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and clubs through this period of uncertainty.”