close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Coronavirus awareness

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

JARANWALA: Locals are in severe dread of coronavirus and want awareness about the virus on Monday. Talking to reporters, the locals alleged that local administration and health department are doing nothing to sensitise the people to the hazards and precautionary measures regarding the virus. They said almost 80 percent population of the area is unaware about the virus and safety steps due to lack of awareness and the fear of the virus is increasing rapidly in the locals. They urged the higher authorities concerned to look into the matter.

Latest News

More From Pakistan