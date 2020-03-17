Coronavirus awareness

JARANWALA: Locals are in severe dread of coronavirus and want awareness about the virus on Monday. Talking to reporters, the locals alleged that local administration and health department are doing nothing to sensitise the people to the hazards and precautionary measures regarding the virus. They said almost 80 percent population of the area is unaware about the virus and safety steps due to lack of awareness and the fear of the virus is increasing rapidly in the locals. They urged the higher authorities concerned to look into the matter.