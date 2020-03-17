close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Justice Naqvi takes oath as SC Judge

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Tuesday took oath as Judge of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, administered the oath of office to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Judge, Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a ceremony held here. Judges of Supreme Court, Attorney General, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

