10,000 KP officersat 60 stand retired from July 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has directed all administrative secretaries to process the cases of all officers who have attained the age of superannuation i.e. 60 years from July 31, 2109.

However, salaries received by these employees would not be recovered because they have worked during the period. The Peshawar High Court in its judgment on Feb 12, 2020, had declared the KP Civil Servants Amendment Act, 2019 as ultra virus of the Constitution. At least 10,000 employees would be retired from this decision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect. The KP Establishment Divison had issued a letter No.SO (Policy) E&AD/1-13/2019 on March 16, 2020, for the implementation of the PHC orders. Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court has implemented the orders and issued retirement orders of five judicial officers on attaining the age of 60 years. Muhammad Hussain, District and Sessions Judge of the Labour Court, stands retired from Jan 1, 2020, while Zafar Iqbal Khan, Swat District and Sessions Judge, from March 12, 2020. Ishtiaq Ahmed District and Sessions Judge of the Accountability Court, stands retired from March 18, 2020. Two District and Sessions judges Shakeel Azam Awan and Mrs Zarqaish Sani would be retired on April 9, 2020 and June 5, 2020, respectively.