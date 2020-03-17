Enhancement of textile exports urged to explore new opportunities

FAISALABAD: Pakistani Ambassador designated to Denmark Ahmad Farooq Monday said Faisalabad should further enhance textile exports to explore new opportunities for the export of frozen vegetables to Denmark.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Ahmad Farooq said both the countries could also launch joint ventures for value addition in Agriculture products for the benefit of the two countries. Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he particularly mentioned huge trade deficit Pakistan was facing for the last many years and said we must focus on enhancing our exports to bridge the widening gap between imports and exports.

He said Denmark is very small country, but a rich and developed country. He said Pakistani exports to Denmark are around $ 1.81 million while imports are $100 million. He mentioned the exports of bed linen from Faisalabad to Denmark and said Pakistani products are comparatively cheap and much better in quality as compared to the other rival countries.

He said Pakistani bed sheets are widely used in hotels and hospitals and there is still room for further expanding its exports. He said Fuji Foundation has recently started export of frozen vegetables and being an agrarian economy and centrally located city of Pakistan, Faisalabad should also contribute its role in the export of frozen vegetables.

He said he will review the potential of Danish market so that our exporters could make arrangements for the exports of frozen vegetables at larger stage. He said there was huge untapped potential to launch joint ventures for technology transfer particularly for the value addition of agriculture products. He also mentioned Sialkot and said this city was also exporting 3 million footballs per annum. He said there was a very small mission of Pakistan in Copenhagen, there is no dedicated Trade Officer and hence he will have to perform dual duties of trade officer as well as Ambassador. He requested the business community to cooperate with him so that he could play his role in enhancing Pakistani exports to Denmark.

Regarding Danish investment, he said that there were huge chances of technology transfer and interested exporters must remain in touch with him so that proper step could be taken to enhance our exports. To a question, he said he will review to setup a display centre for Pakistani products in Copenhagen. Regarding value addition and technology transfer, he said Danish development agency is installing a waste water treatment plant in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of 130 million euro.