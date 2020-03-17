‘Construction work on Rs14b Wasa project to start soon’

FAISALABAD: The construction work on the Wasa mega project of water supply Phase-ll will start soon, which will be completed at a cost of Rs 14 billion with the assistance of the French government.

The entire population of the city would be provided clean drinking water by the completion of this mega project, said FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja during his visit to the French Water Supply Project Phase-l near Novelty Pul Samanabad on Monday.

Wasa Managing Director Faqir Muhammad Ch gave briefing about the successful running of water supply project Phase-l and update progress of water supply project Phase-ll planning. Wasa DMD Jabbar Anwar, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Wasa Assistant Director Hafiz Awais and other officers were also present.

The FDA DG inspected different portions of water supply project Phase-l and expressed his satisfaction over the monitoring of water supply lines with most advanced technology.

He appreciated the quality of cleanliness and said that it was a significant project of water supply as the canal water was being taken for supplying to the citizens after its proper treatment. He directed for mobilising all-out resources for the safety and looking after the project of public need and welfare with full responsibility. He urged upon establishment of plants nursery on available space and said maximum tree plantation should be done for environmental protection.

The DG asked the Wasa officers to pursue the departmental matters relating to the French water supply project Phase-ll for ensuring early start of work and close coordination with the concerned departments should be kept in this regard.

Wasa MD Faqir Muhammad Ch informed that the Wasa was succeeded to increase the supply of clean drinking water from 60 million gallons water to 110 million gallons water daily to the citizens by successful implementation of French water supply project Phase-l.

He informed that the Wasa French water supply project Phase-ll would be three times capacity of water supply and the Wasa would be able to supply clean drinking water to the entire population of city through this mega project which was proposed to be established on Makkoana-Jaranwala Road.

AUCTION PROCESS REVIEWED: Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market Ghulam Muhammadabad and reviewed the process of auction.

Both officers went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits.

They directed the Market Committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale. They also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

They interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the divisional and district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items. They directed the staff of Market Committee for issuance of price lists immediately after the auctions.

They asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures should be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item. They checked the security arrangements in the market and directed the concerned police officers to do their duty vigilantly.

Meanwhile, the commissioner and the DC visited the Govt General Hospital GM Abad and checked the arrangements taken for the patients of the coronavirus and said that hospital had been fixed for the probable patients of coronavirus. They directed the health officers to make a plan in this regard.

Later, the commissioner and the DC visited the Social Security Hospital Madina Town and checked the standby arrangements for establishing isolation room in the hospital and directed the concerned officials for necessary action.