Tue Mar 17, 2020
March 17, 2020

Mosques won’t be closed in Punjab: Usman Buzdar

March 17, 2020

LAHORE: A delegation of renowned religious scholars of different schools of thought called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and announced supporting the government for dealing with coronavirus. Addressing the delegation, the chief minister announced that mosques would not be closed in Punjab.

