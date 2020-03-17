Mosques won’t be closed in Punjab: Usman Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A delegation of renowned religious scholars of different schools of thought called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and announced supporting the government for dealing with coronavirus. Addressing the delegation, the chief minister announced that mosques would not be closed in Punjab.
LAHORE: A delegation of renowned religious scholars of different schools of thought called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and announced supporting the government for dealing with coronavirus. Addressing the delegation, the chief minister announced that mosques would not be closed in Punjab.