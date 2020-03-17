Coronavirus: IMF gives Pakistan key relief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was provided a key relief by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday according to which expenses incurred by the government to combat the coronavirus outbreak will not be included in the fiscal deficit target, Geo News reported.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh confirmed the development, revealing that the international money lender had agreed to not include the expenses incurred on battling the coronavirus in the fiscal deficit.

Shaikh, who chaired a meeting to discuss the coronavirus and its effects, said the government will not allow the common man to feel the effects of the coronavirus. “The Prime Minister has tasked me to deal with the economic impact [of the virus],” he was quoted as saying in a press release. “It will be [the government’s efforts] to ensure that basic food items’ prices don’t increase or their supply is not disrupted.”He said the government will try to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak did not lead to unemployment in the country.