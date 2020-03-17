Johnson advises public to stop all ‘non-essential contact’

LONDON: All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister set out the need for “drastic action” to tackle the “fast growth” of coronavirus across the UK as increased social distancing measures are introduced for the population. As part of the measures, anyone living in a household with somebody who has either a persistent cough or fever must now also isolate themselves for 14 days.

All people should avoid gatherings and crowded places, while people who are vulnerable — including those who are elderly — will need to undertake even more drastic measures.

The Prime Minister said according to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) “it looks as though we are now approaching the fast growth part of the upward curve” in the number of cases. “Without drastic action cases could double every five or six days,” he said. Johnson said from Tuesday (today) mass gatherings are something “we are now moving emphatically away from”. He said: “If you or anyone in your household has one of the two symptoms — a high temperature or continuous cough — you should stay at home for 14 days. That means that if possible you should not go out, even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise and in that case at a safe distance from others.”

In a dramatic escalation of the government’s response, Johnson said all members of the public needed to take extra action. “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel,” he said.

Johnson said London appeared to be “a few weeks ahead” of other areas and urged people in the capital to pay special attention to the measures — including home working — suggested by the government.

Johnson said the advice about avoiding all social contact was particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions.

By the weekend, those groups particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 will be asked to stay at home for 12 weeks to ensure they are “largely shielded from social contact”, he said. The groups have not yet been announced but are set to include people with chronic heart disease and kidney disease, among others.

The government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said these latest measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 would have a “big effect”. He said: “This is not a series of small interventions. You would anticipate that this could have a dramatic effect to reduce the peak and to reduce death rates,” he said. “This is a matter for us to take accountability to make sure we help each other, protect ourselves and protect the NHS.” Sir Patrick said other measures may be necessary — including school closures — at some point.

Chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said measures to tackle the spread of the disease would need to be in place for a “prolonged period”.

Some in the scientific community have criticised the government up until now for taking a slower and more relaxed response to the pandemic than other countries. It comes after at least 36 people have now died in the UK, after Wales confirmed its first death. The patient, who was in their sixties and had underlying health conditions, died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital after testing positive.

Across the UK, 1,543 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 1,372 at the same time on Sunday. However, many thousands more are estimated to have been infected.About 170,000 people have been infected by Covid-19 across the world and more than 6,500 have died.