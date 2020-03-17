Crackdown on illegal bus terminals

MANSEHRA: The traffic police have impounded over 100 vehicles parked at illegal minibus terminals in parts of the district. “We have launched a crackdown against illegal bus terminals and impounded over 100 vehicles parked there,” Jamal Zeb, the head of traffic police, told reporters here on Monday. He said the crackdown on the illegal bus terminals established in the city and its suburbs were wrapped up and police deployed there. “We have not only impounded vehicles parked at such illegal terminals but also fined them as a warning,” added the official.