Protest after two gunned down in Tank

TANK: A teenager boy and a man, who was stated to be father of a former peace-body chief, were gunned down in Tank bazaar on Monday, police and hospital sources said.

Malik Arzi Khan, a resident of Shahzamani village , told police that his cousin Malik Shah Alam Khan along with his 16-year old relative Alam Khan was on way to Tank on a motorbike when accused Pasta Khan, Faridullah, Aurangzeb and Zar Khan alelgedly opened indiscriminate fire on them in the Wazeerabad area. As a result, the two sustained critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank where they were pronounced dead. The sources said that the attackers managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. The police registered a case and started investigation. Later, the relatives of the slain persons placed the bodies on the road near the Kashmir Chowk and blocked it for traffic for half an hour.

The protesters chanted slogans against the police for failure to apprehend the accused. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the killers. It is to be mentioned here that Malik Shah Alam had recently lost his son Gul Salam, chief of former peace-body, in a firing incident.