Preventive measures adopted in jail

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government’s ban on prisoners’ meetings with their families in all jails for three weeks was being strictly implemented here as a preventive measure in the wake of infectious illness caused by coronavirus across the world.

Superintendent Central Jail Noor Hassan, while reviewing the safety measures in the jail, said that the Punjab government orders were being strictly implemented in this regard. He said that infra red digital thermometer (temperature gun) counter was set up at four points in the jail, main gate, waiting shed, admin block and jail hospital, for the diagnosis of illness caused by coronavirus and all necessary staff had been deployed there.

All prisoners and jail employees were being scanned at respective entry points. “According to lay out schedule, medical officers were delivering lectures for awareness about coronavirus to the prisoners in barracks and employees in their respective sections.