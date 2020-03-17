Naib Tehsildar post exam postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The competent authority on Monday postponed the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar. A press release issued by KP Public Service Commission said the exam was scheduled to be held from March 16 to 20th. It said the decision was taken in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus threat.
