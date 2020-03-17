close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 17, 2020

Naib Tehsildar post exam postponed

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 17, 2020

PESHAWAR: The competent authority on Monday postponed the competitive examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar. A press release issued by KP Public Service Commission said the exam was scheduled to be held from March 16 to 20th. It said the decision was taken in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus threat.

