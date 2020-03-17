Leftover areas in Mehsud belt: CM Mahmood Khan wants survey expedited to compensate affectees

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials concerned to fulfill all prerequisites including immediate completion of survey of the leftover areas of the Mehsud belt in South Waziristan district so that the genuine affectees could be compensated as per the set criteria of the government.

An official handout said he was chairing a meeting on Monday to discuss matters related to the timely payment of compensation to the affectees of the area. Provincial ministers and members of the Cabinet Committee Akbar Ayub Khan, Ajmal Wazir, Iqbal Wazir and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to expedite the survey process of the leftover areas and complete the scrutiny of the pending cases.

He also directed to provide additional human resource and other requirements to the commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan so that the process could be completed soon. Mahmood Khan asked the authorities to sit with the locals of the area to address their grievances about the compensation and come up with workable solution acceptable to both the affectees and the government.

Earlier, the participants were briefed on the progress made so far about the payment of compensations to the affectees. They were informed that considerable progress had been made during the last three months and most of the cases of compensation had been settled. The meeting was also told that scrutiny of the remaining cases was in progress and several cases had been cleared.