Coach Raman all praise for India women

NEW DELHI: India fell well short in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against hosts Australia, but the unit should be proud of the clinical effort that led them there in the first place, said head coach WV Raman.

India performed exceedingly well in their group stage matches, beating all sides, including Australia, by comfortable margins. The mighty Australians hit back in the final to win by 85 runs and lift their fifth title, but India can take pride in their overall showing, says Raman.

“The girls performed as a unit as against what was being said, that they were dependent highly on one or two individuals,” Raman said in an interview with Cricbuzz. “They fought well, they had a lot of challenges and they coped with the challenges well. All the games were hard-fought, we were up for it. The girls definitely did themselves proud.”

After their 17-run win over Australia in the tournament opener in Sydney, India were expected to pose a stiff challenge to the hosts in the final and perhaps even lift the title for the first time in their history, but it didn’t quite go to plan.

Raman said that a part of the reason for their poor showing in the final was down to the team’s inability to remain ‘switched on’ after their semi-final against England was washed out.

“I don’t want this to sound like an excuse, but what didn’t help us was that leading up to the final, we were inactive for a week,” he added. “It’s not easy for a young side to switch on and switch off at will. It can be done by a very experienced side, maybe, just maybe.” — icc-cricket.com