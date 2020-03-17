Raza joins Zalmi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a Silver category player, it was announced on Monday, says a press release.The 33-year-old will join Zalmi who take on table-toppers Multan Sultans in the first semi-final on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have included Pakistan batsman Abid Ali and Salman Ali Agha in their line-up. Both players come in as Silver category players
LAHORE: Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a Silver category player, it was announced on Monday, says a press release.The 33-year-old will join Zalmi who take on table-toppers Multan Sultans in the first semi-final on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have included Pakistan batsman Abid Ali and Salman Ali Agha in their line-up. Both players come in as Silver category players