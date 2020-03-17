close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
March 17, 2020

Raza joins Zalmi

Sports

 
March 17, 2020

LAHORE: Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a Silver category player, it was announced on Monday, says a press release.The 33-year-old will join Zalmi who take on table-toppers Multan Sultans in the first semi-final on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have included Pakistan batsman Abid Ali and Salman Ali Agha in their line-up. Both players come in as Silver category players

