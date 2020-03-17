‘Cruel Number Report; launched

Islamabad:According to Sahil’s ‘Cruel Number Report 2019,’ an average of 8 children was sexually abused each day in the year 2019 despite the fact that reporting of child abuse cases in 2019 was decreased by 26 per cent as compared to the year 2018.

The findings of ‘Cruel Numbers 2019’ shows a total 2846 child abuse cases were reported from all four provinces including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The major crime categories of the reported cases are 778 abductions, 405 missing children, 348 sodomy cases, 279 rape cases, 210 attempted rapes, 205 gang sodomy cases, and 115 gang rape. A total of 104 cases of child marriages were recorded by Sahil in 2019.

The gender divide shows that out of the total 2846 cases of child abuse, 54 per cent of victims were girls and 46 per cent were boys. A total 3722 abusers were identified in which 2222 were the acquaintances of the victims.

Age-wise information shows that children are most vulnerable to abuse in the age group 6-15 years. The research shows that children as young as 0-5 years are also sexually abused. The data collected by the organization says that a total of 35 incest cases were reported out of which 30 were girls and 5 boys. Total of 70 cases have been identified of pornography cases and 104 cases of child marriages were recorded by Sahil in 2019.

Out of the total number of 2846 cases, 64 per cent (1816) were reported from rural areas and 36 per cent (1030) cases were reported from urban areas and 405 cases of missing children were reported during the last year.

Sahil ‘Cruel Numbers 2019’, is data on child sexual abuse, abduction, missing children and child marriages cases reported in 84 newspapers during 2019. Executive Director Sahil Manizeh Bano presented new analysis regarding juvenile abusers cases, demographics of pornography cases, and a pilot compilation of two months data on children’s lives at risk of death and severe injury.