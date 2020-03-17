5-year girl reunited with her family

Islamabad:Islamabad Tarnol police on Monday recovered five years old girl who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited her with his family, a police spokesman said.

He said that Hazrat Khan, a resident of Sarai Khurbuza Tarnol lodged report with Tarnol police station that her five year daughter had been missing. He stated that he along with family members traced her but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report (case no. 147) on March 12-03-2020 under section 364-A PPC.

Following these compliant DIG (Operations) took notice and SP (Saddar) Umer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of SDPO Sardar Khalid Mehmood Awan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali. This team including Assistant-Sub-Inspector Dost Muhammad and others started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing girl.